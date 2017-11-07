You can find tons of people on a dating app — and that apparently includes Scott Disick! Tyga found the star’s profile and shared it on social media for the world to see! Oh, Scott. Is he unhappy with girlfriend Sofia Richie?

Dating in the digital age basically means we all turn to a smartphone app to match us up with someone to hang out with on a Friday night. Now, we might imagine dating in Hollywood must be vastly different, but turns out that there are quite a few stars looking for love on the Internet. Celebrities, they’re just like us! But what do you do when you come across a famous face on your phone? Post it on social media, of course! At least, that’s what Tyga, 27, did when he came across the Badoo profile of Scott Disick. That’s right; Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex has been searching for singles on a dating app. See the profile in all its glory (and Tyga’s hilarious reaction) below!

The rapper posted the image to his Instagram story, and added in a bunch of laughing emojis to really drive home how funny he thought it was that “Scott, 34” frequents Badoo, a dating app that also lets users search for singles who look like the celeb of their choosing. Apparently, there aren’t just doppelgängers on the site — based on Tyga’s post, it seems actual stars use it too! See pictures of Scott’s most scandalous flings here!

But if the entrepreneur is turning to meeting people digitally, does that mean he’s upset with how things are going with current girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19? Based on the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it seems he’s unsatisfied with dating the young model. “But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,” Scott told Kim Kardashian, 36, of how he felt about his 38-year-old ex Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima‘s Cannes trip. “That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.” Ouch! Well, hopefully Scott’s finding what he’s looking for on Badoo!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott using a dating app? Let us know below!