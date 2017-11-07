‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Coaches Complete Their Teams Of 5 As Epic Knockouts Come To An End

The final Knockout Round performances are here on the Nov. 7 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Find out how the coaches complete their teams of five by following along with our live blog here!

The first artists to go head-to-head are Jennifer Hudson’s team members Chris Weaver and Katrina Rose, who she paired up because of their big voices and ability to “interpret a song.” Chris sings an epic rendition of “I Put A Spell On You,” while Katrina slays her performance of “Zombie.” Unfortunately, Jennifer is only able to keep one of these singers on her team, and she decides to go with Chris, who she’s had a close bond with since the Blind Auditions.

Up next, Blake Shelton’s artists Megan Rose and Red Marlow face off in a Knockout. Both contestants are country singers, but Blake wants to choose just one to decide which specific direction of country music he wants his team to lean toward. Megan decides to perform “Smoke Break” by Carrie Underwood, while Red really nails his style with a performance of “Outskirts of Heaven.” After some tough contemplation, Blake decides to keep Red to complete his team of five.

Blake: Esera Tuaolo, Chloe Kohanski, Mitchell Lee, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow

Adam: Adam Cunningham, Addison Agen, Jon Mero, Emily Luther

Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones, Davon Fleming, Noah Mac, Chris Weaver

Miley: Janice Freeman, Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson, Moriah Formica, Adam Pearce

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this season of The Voice?