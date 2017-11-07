Texas Shooting: Gunman Yelled ‘Everybody Dies’ As He Fired Shots

Rosa Solis, a Texas shooting survivor, relived the massacre in a new interview. Solis, who was shot in the shoulder, said she could hear the screaming cries of children begging for their mothers as the gunmen let off hundreds of rounds.

Rosa Solis, and her husband, Joaquin Ramirez, are two survivors from the deadly massacre that took place at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 5. In an emotional interview after she was discharged from the hospital, Solis detailed her frightening, first-hand experience, as she attempted to “play dead” during the largest mass shooting the state of Texas has ever seen. “He was shooting people while he was walking in there [to the church],” Solis recalled to ABC News, as she sat upright in bed, recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. “Everybody was so quiet, You could only hear the sound of the bullets and people screaming and people crying … The little kids were screaming, ‘Momma, momma, where are you?'”

“There was nowhere to go,” Solis said after she was asked if anyone had tried to escape. “We were trapped inside.” Solis detailed that Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, the deceased suspect identified by police, fired off hundreds of rounds as he kept reloading his weapon. She said that he yelled, “Everybody dies motherf–ker.” Solis admitted that she hid under a bench with her ears covered, playing dead, while Kelley kept firing his rifle. “I shouldn’t have gone to church that day,” she confessed to thinking while the massacre took place.

Stephen Willeford, a neighbor of the First Baptist Church and former NRA instructor, is one of two local heroes who helped take down the gunman. After Willeford grabbed his gun and shot the attacker, he linked up with Johnnie Langendorff, who happened to be driving by the church; That’s when Langendorff said Willeford told him they had to catch the gunman, Kelley. Langendorff then embarked on a full fledged car chase with Kelley, going 95 miles per hour before Kelley lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

New details on Texas church massacre; survivors recount terrifying moments inside the rampage: https://t.co/zSmtmHHtMB pic.twitter.com/20RJ7EJdVP — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2017

During the chase, police revealed that Kelley had phoned his father to inform him that he had been shot and didn’t know if he was going to make it. When police arrived to the scene of the crash, Kelley was already dead. According to an autopsy report [via ABC News], it confirmed that Willeford did shoot Kelley. However, the report revealed that ultimately, Kelley killed himself. Kelley had two gunshot wounds, police said, to the leg and torso.

While the investigation into the shooting is still under way, police suspect that the shooting had ties to a domestic dispute involving Kelley and his mother-in-law. Kelley’s mother-in-law, who received “threatening texts” from Kelley [according to police], attended the church. A senior law enforcement official who viewed a video from inside the church told ABC News that there is little doubt that the gunman “came to the church to kill everyone in that building. Period.”

