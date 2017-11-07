Texas Shooter Shockingly ‘Escaped Mental Hospital’ Years Before Horrifying Church Massacre

Devin Kelley, the Texas shooter who killed 26 churchgoers on Nov. 5, shockingly escaped from a mental hospital in 2012. Find out all the chilling details here.

Texas gunman Devin Kelley, who killed 26 people in First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, shockingly escaped from Peak Behavioral Health Services located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico in 2012, according to Channel 2 in Houston. Officers in El Paso who detained Devin at the time said he was “a danger to himself and others.” He was sent to the hospital when a court ordered him to do so after assaulting his ex-wife and stepson during a time in the U.S. Air Force. The report states that he was “attempting to carry out death threats” against his “military chain of command.” The officials said that this charge should have banned him from owning any guns. The June 2012 arrest was made at a bus stop in downtown El Paso. See photos of the terrible church tragedy in Sutherland Springs here.

The person who reported Devin missing from the hospital told police that “he suffered from mental disorders” and “had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force Base,” the report said. Later in the year, Devin pleaded guilty while at military court for assaulting his ex-wife and stepson more than once. The incident led him to being sentenced to military prison for one year.

According to witnesses, Devin entered the church and started shooting both adults and children going from pew to pew while walking down the center aisle. After leaving the church, he was involved in a shoot out with a local before getting into his vehicle to fled the scene. After losing control of his vehicle, he reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the shocking revelation that Devin escaped a mental hospital? Please share your thoughts here.