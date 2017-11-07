Texas Massacre: Devin Patrick Kelley Mercilessly Shot Crying Babies At Point Blank Range

There are no words. In a chilling interview, 2 brave survivors of the Texas church shooting revealed gunman Devin Kelley shot babies & kids in cold blood as they ‘yelled for their mothers.’

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, spared no one as he rampaged through a rural Texas church on Nov. 5, killing at least 26 people and injuring 20. The deceased victims’ ages ranged from 18 months to 77 years old, and, according to a new interview with survivors Joaquin Ramirez and his wife, Roseanne Solis, Devin had no hesitation murdering the young children. “I hear firecrackers popping. Ta-ta-ta,” Roseanne recalled to ABC News. It wasn’t long before someone yelled for everyone to take cover. “Everybody started screaming, yelling. Everyone got down, crawling under wherever they could hide,” she said. “It was so scary. He was shooting hard.”

Roseanne survived by playing dead underneath a bench, but many were not so lucky. During the chaos, Roseanne said the only other sound aside from gunshots was of “people screaming and people crying.” She also distinctly heard children yelling for their mothers. After yelling, “Everybody die motherf*****s,” Devin started shooting inside Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church. “I thought it was the police when he went inside because everyone got real quiet. Everyone was saying ‘Be quiet. It’s him. It’s him,’” Roseanne explained.

Joaquin remembers that the gunman began his indoor tirade with the crew who was in charge of the camera and audio area. He then quickly moved into the center aisle — toward those at the front of the stage with the music crew. Aisle by aisle, he continued to shoot. In Spanish, Joaquin even recalled how Devin mercilessly opened fire point-blank on babies who cried. Roseanne estimates that about 25 children were inside the church at the time — one of them being the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, who was shot and killed.

Devin Patrick Kelly, This is the face of a monster. I hope this man goes to hell and burns. #TexasChurchMassacre #PrayForTexas pic.twitter.com/x34nDIkqKJ — Russell MF Hines (@russell_hines1) November 7, 2017

Joaquin said he made eye contact with the teen, who was crying out for help. However, he signaled with his finger for her to be quiet, because the gunman purposely sought out anyone who made a sound and then killed them. “I was praying to go, to save me, because I could see death,” Joaquin said. He ended up bravely crawling out amid the gunfire and managed to call 911 before 11:30 a.m.

After reviewing footage from inside the rural Texas church, it seems clear that the shooter “came there to kill everybody in that building. Period,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe this horrific account? Please leave your condolences for the victims and their families below.