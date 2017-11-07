Taylor Swift Slammed By ACLU For Allegedly Trying To Silence A Critic Of Her Music

The ACLU is accusing Taylor Swift of trying to ‘suppress constitutionally protected speech’ after the singer’s lawyer threatened legal action against writer, Meghan Herning, for insinuating that Taylor is a white supremacist. Here’s everything to know.

Taylor Swift, 27, has found herself in the middle of a new feud — this time, with the American Civil Liberties Union. It all started after the release of Tay’s single “Look What You Made Me Do” in August. At that time, a writer named Meghan Herning published a piece on the website PopFront titled “Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation.” In her piece, Meghan pointed out various references in “Look What You Made Me Do” that she felt were racist or in support of white supremacy, leading the 27-year-old’s lawyer to send Meghan a letter (which you can read in full HERE), threatening defamation. Taylor’s lawyer, William J. Biggs, demanded that PopFront take down the story from all sources and not disseminate it any further.

“The story is replete with demonstrable and offensive falsehoods which bear no relation to reality or the truth about Ms. Swift,” Biggs wrote. “It appears to be a malicious attack against Ms. Swift that goes to great lengths to portray Ms. Swift as some sort of white supremacist figurehead, which is a baseless fiction masquerading as fact and completely misrepresents Ms. Swift.” He then went on to cite specific examples he found to be “malicious lies,” including Meghan’s claims that “Taylor’s lyrics play to [a] subtle, quiet white support of racial hierarchy,” and that “there are similarities between Ms. Swift and Adolf Hitler,” among others. He added that “the notion that Ms. Swift supports white supremacy is utterly fabricated and a reprehensible falsehood, and it attempts to portray Ms. Swift in a false light.” He also flat-out stated that Taylor “denounces” white supremacy and the alt-right.

After receiving the strongly-worded letter, Meghan has received support from the ACLU. “Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable,” the organization’s lawyer said to Entertainment Weekly. “Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech.” So far, Taylor and her team have not filed an official lawsuit, but it certainly seems like this isn’t going to be settled easily!

