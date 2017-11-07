Tarek El Moussa Determined To Get Along With Ex Christina For The Kids: ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Tarek El Moussa’s a two-time cancer survivor, and now he’s balancing co-parenting with his ex, Christina, while they navigate through their on-going divorce. He took us inside his new life as a single dad!

Tarek El Moussa, 36, has been through a lot. Over the last three to four years he’s battled a debilitating back injury, thyroid cancer [2013] and testicular cancer shortly after; all leading up to his on-going divorce with his Flip or Flop co-star, Christina El Moussa, 34. Now, he’s telling HollywoodLife.com about his journey through some of the most difficult times in his life. The father of two — Taylor, 7, Brayden, 2 — gushed over his children, before he revealed that he’s never felt better in terms of his health and as a new, single father. “We’re co-parenting and filming season 7 [of Flip or Flop],” Tarek said. Despite their split, he and Christina are filming the newest season of their hit HGTV show, which Tarek raved is their “best one yet.”

As for how co-parenting is going these days? — “I’ve said it before, at the end of the day, if mom and dad don’t get along and it affects the kids, mom and dad better get along. That’s all that matters,” he admitted. “Nothing else matters but the kids; not the TV show, not the business, nothing. The most important thing is the children.” Although it’s a new world to Tarek, being a single father has been “absolutely fantastic,” he said, adding, “I mean, obviously the dynamic has changed. A lot of the time, I’m playing the role of mom and dad. So, there’s a lot of things I’m doing now with them, that I haven’t done before. It’s just a different experience, but my children and I are closer than ever now.”

After a few years of health issues, Tarek said, “Today, I’m stronger than ever.” He’s been doing hot yoga, which has been great for the mind and the muscles, as well as some weightlifting. Now cancer free, Tarek said that he’s made living a healthy lifestyle a main priority. “I’ve learned so many things in terms of my health — Now, my heart rate has dropped and my blood pressure is really good, so overall I feel better. The HGTV star is even very strict with his diet; something he tries to carry over into his children’s lives. “Every meal has veggies, high protein, and low fat/good fats,” he explained. “I eat a lot of egg white omelets, chicken breasts, brown rice, broccoli, carrots and all of that; a balanced meal, three meals per day and two snacks.” And, now that he is cancer free, Tarek wants to help others in any way he can.

He’s teamed up with the Movember Foundation to raise awareness of men’s health, encourage early cancer detection and ultimately stop men from dying too young. As part of Movember’s annual, month-long fundraising and health promotion campaign, Tarek practices yoga as a way to MOVE in support of Movember. “That’s what’s good about this month, is that the Movember campaign, ‘Move’ encourages people to get out there and exercise, improve your health and stay active.”

“Cancer is not easy to talk about,” the two-time cancer survivor admitted. “The truth is, 1-in-2 men will be diagnosed with cancer, and testicular cancer is the most common type in young men ages 15-34 in the U.S.” Initially quiet about his testicular cancer diagnosis, Tarek is now trying to change social response and eliminate the stigma around conversations about men’s health.

