Selena Gomez Is All Of Us While Freaking Out Over This New Eyeshadow Palette

Pat McGrath is one of the most respected and admired makeup artists in the world, and now, Selena Gomez, 25, has fallen prey to her spell and her amazing products! Pat posted a video of Selena on Instagram, trying on her new Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes, and Selena literally stomps her feet in excitement. She’s holding the palette like it’s a delicate little baby, and exclaims, “oh…my…gosh!” when looking at the shadow colors. Selena is LITERALLY US when any new makeup palette drops, especially one from Pat! “MOTHERSHIP MESMERISATION⚡⚡⚡ SHOOK by the beautiful #SelenaGomez meeting MOTHERSHIP I, II, III Eye Palettes and wearing #Luxetrance VALLETTA lipstick … MAAAAAJOR!,” Pat wrote on Instagram.

Pat’s palettes are a splurge at $125, but the three options each contain 10 iconic, intense shades with lots of shimmer and color payoff! “This is beeeeautiful,” Selena says as she opens the packaging. As her friend gets a touch-up from Pat, Selena tells her, “dude, it’s so fire.” Pat told us about Selena: “Not only is Selena Gomez an exceptional actress and sensational singer…she’s a major makeup addict just like me! I always look forward to working with her – not only is she one of the kindest people in the world, she’s so much fun. Selena defines a true beauty inside and out.”

All of Pat’s products are limited edition and sell out almost immediately. I just got my hands on her upcoming LiquiLUST 007 for holiday, and it’s EVERYTHING. Her take on the liquid matte lip (which converts to gloss) will be available on Nov. 16th!

