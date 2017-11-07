Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: What She Loves Most About Her ‘Sexy, Talented & Funny’ Beau

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reunited and it feels so good, especially for Selena. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com there’s no shortage of things she loves about him.

Out of all the awfulness of 2017, we can all at least cling closely to the fact Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are a couple once again. And things are going really well for the on-again, off-again pair, to put it lightly. A source EXCLUSIVELY admitted to us that Selena is in love with Justin. “Selena feels so lucky to be back with Justin, she really thinks he’s the total package,” our source said. “What she loves most about him is that he is sexy, talented, funny and smart. Selena is totally turned on by him and their chemistry is stronger today than ever before.” Sexy, talented, funny, and smart? It sounds like Selena think he’s the total package.

Not only is Selena happier with Justin than she was with The Weeknd , 27, when it comes to their new relationship, absence has made the heart grow fonder for her. And according to our source, the experiences they’ve had separately have only made their current relationship stronger and better than ever. “Despite being apart for years, things have only gotten better this time around,” our source added. They are more in love now than ever before.”

We reported earlier how Justin can’t imagine spending his life with another woman. While you feel all the feels reading that Selena, once more, is in love with Justin just like old times, check out these adorable pics of Justin and Selena being the absolute cutest with each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will move past the drama of their past and make their love work for real this time?