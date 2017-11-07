Selena Gomez Planning Holidays With Justin Bieber: ‘Wants Him To Repair Family Relationships’

The pressure’s on for Justin Bieber! Selena Gomez is counting on him to get along with her family on Thanksgiving in Texas, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Will he be able to make a good impression?

Selena Gomez, 25, is ready to take a major step with on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23. She wants to bring him home for the holidays! There’s just a small problem — her family’s not too fond of him. They remember the heartache and hurt he put her through when they first dated, and aren’t exactly Beliebers anymore. But Selena has her heart set on having Justin enjoy Thanksgiving with the people she loves most, a source close to Selena told us!

“Selena is already planning the holidays in her home state of Texas with Justin and her family,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She desperately wants him to repair damaged family relationships by showing everyone how much he has grown, changed, and matured. Selena is happy and has a lot to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. She is really hoping that her family will be open and accepting, and not judge Justin when she brings him home again. Selena is excited to prove to her close family how much Justin has changed and become a responsible, loving guy.”

That’s a tall order, but if it’s what Selena wants, we have no doubt that Justin will make it happen. They’re spending every waking minute together, even at church! It’s like what a source close to Justin told us EXCLUSIVELY: Justin can’t imagine spending his life with anyone besides Selena. Sure, he’s only 23, but he’s dated other girls, and nobody’s captured his heart like her!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Selena and Justin’s reps for comment.

