Sarah Hyland Fiercely Defends Squad Leader Taylor Swift After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Like a good squad member, Sarah Hyland, quickly came to Taylor Swift’s defense after a magazine accused the ‘Call It What You Want’ singer of getting plastic surgery. See her clapback, here!

Don’t mess with Sarah Hyland. Or, in this case, don’t mess with her squad leader, Taylor Swift! Just days after Life & Style magazine speculated whether the “Call It What You Want” singer had plastic surgery, Sarah (who is an active member in Taylor’s squad) came to T-Swizzle’s defense and blasted the magazine on Twitter. “CAN YOU FUCKING STOP?!?! Let’s empower women instead of judging their looks. There’s more to us than that. Guess you can’t teach stupid…” she wrote on Nov. 6 — just three days after the magazine tweeted, “DID SHE OR DIDN’T SHE?! #TaylorSwift is sparking #plasticsurgery rumors.”

Sarah had every reason to swoop in and defend Taylor, but we must note how some of her anger probably came from a previous online fight she had with the magazine. Last week, the Modern Family star clapped back at Life & Style, when the magazine published a story about her beauty evolution over the past 10 years, speculating that SHE had plastic surgery. After reading the article, Sarah posted a series of tweets with one of them saying, “Hey @Life_and_Style why don’t you just delete the article about how different I look over the past 10 yrs instead of deleting ‘drs’ comments.”

This also isn’t the first time Sarah has stood up to social media bullies. As we previously told you earlier this year, she addressed rumors that she was battling anorexia on Twitter. “I haven’t had the greatest year,” she said before asking for some privacy.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy Sarah Hyland defended Taylor Swift over new plastic surgery rumors? Tell us how you feel below!