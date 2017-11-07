Roy Halladay Dead: Former Cy Young-Winning MLB Pitcher Dies At 40 In Plane Crash

Former All-Star MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died in a tragic plane crash on November 7 in the Gulf of Mexico. Roy was only 40 years old at the time of his death. We have more details here.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Roy Halladay, 40, died on November 7 when his single-engine aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department said that he did not make a mayday call before he went down, and do not know the cause of the crash. They have already recovered his body from the crash site, and confirmed that he was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft. Pasco County Sheriff Community Relations Director Kevin Doll shared an exclusive statement with HollywoodLife.com:

“We were able to confirm that the body was in fact the former pitcher Roy Halladay. We received a call at 12:07 PM that a single engine plane went down about a half mile off the coast and at this point we do not know what the cause of the accident was. We were immediately able to identify Roy because we know him very well. Roy’s next of kin has been notified. Roy was at a fishing tournament we just had on Nov. 3, and coincidentally his plane went down in the same waters where the tournament was held. He’s even purchased a K-9 dog from us in the past as well. Roy has been a friend of the Pasco County Sheriffs Department for a long time.”

Halladay recently received his pilot’s license and proudly showed off his single-engine plane on Twitter. “I have dreamed about owning an A5 since I retired! Real life is better than my dreams!!” he tweeted, along with a picture of himself grinning next to his new aircraft. Halladay was an eight-time All-Star pitcher during his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. He won the CY Young Award, the honor bestowed upon the best pitcher of the season, twice in his career.

He was one of only two players in MLB history to pitch a no-hitter in the playoffs, and pitched a no-hitter for the Phillies in 2010. Halladay, according to ESPN, is expected to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2019. Halladay leaves behind two children, and his wife, whom he married in 1998, Brandy Halladay.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Roy’s family during this difficult time. Send them your support in the comments.