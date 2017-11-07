Paris Jackson Is Proud Of Her Unshaved Legs & Shows Them On Red Carpet — See Pics

Paris Jackson showed up looking absolutely amazing to the Melbourne Cup on Nov. 6. But her ensemble wasn’t complete without a little body positivity — the star showed up flaunting her unshaved legs, and OMG you have to see these pics!

Paris Jackson knows how to rock the natural look! The 19-year-old attended the 2017 Melbourne Cup on Nov. 6 looking particularly stunning, but it’s the fuzz on her legs that we want to commend her for! She showed off her unshaved legs on the red carpet, and TBH, what a power move! Who says you need to shave in order to rock a leggy look? Paris looked bohemian chic in a rust-colored lacy dress that put her legs (and the hair that grows there) on full display. She paired the cute frock with a crystal crown headband, chunky heeled booties, three-tiered star earrings, and an array of necklaces. Check out the picture of her at the event below!

This isn’t the first time Paris has proudly showed off her body hair. She posted a picture to her Instagram back in August that showed her in leg-baring shorts smoking a cigarette. She captioned the post, “If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed.” Paris even addressed criticisms of her letting all of her body hair grow out. “I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f–king love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it,” she said on Instagram in August. See more pictures of Paris here!

One of the reasons we love Paris so much is because she’s completely unashamed to be 100 percent real all the time. Not only can the star rock leg hair without a single care (which, why would she care? It’s just hair, after all!) but she’s also not afraid to say exactly what’s on her mind. When Wendy Williams, 53, tweeted a story about Paris’ brother Prince Michael Jackson II, 15 (aka Blanket) on Oct. 31, the star didn’t hold back. “Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out,” she tweeted. She also lated said that the Wendy Williams Show host should keep Michael Jackson‘s “kids’ names outta her mouth.” Lesson learned: DON’T mess with Paris or her family.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris rocking her natural leg hair? Let us know!