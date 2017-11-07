Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Aren’t Secretly Married: Why They Don’t Need An ‘Official’ Paper

Rumors flew about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tying the knot, but are they really newlyweds? HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop! The gossip’s more fiction than fact, but the couple is still going strong.

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, are ultimate couple goals — but just because they have the sweetest relationship, doesn’t mean they need to have a marriage certificate. While we’d be SO here for the pair taking whatever next step feels right for them, having a wedding (at least in the near future) isn’t one of their plans. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY found out how Miley and Liam really view saying, “I do.”

“Miley and Liam are not married, and they don’t plan to be for a while yet. Neither of them are in a hurry as they’re both young, and they’re very happy as they are,” a source close to Miley told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Miley and Liam take marriage very seriously, and when they do tie the knot they want to make sure it is forever. They’re crazy in love, but they still have a lot of things they want to achieve before settling down together forever.” The source also told us that the couple don’t doubt their love just because there aren’t wedding bands on their fingers. “Everything between them is great as it is right now, and they don’t need a piece of paper to make things official. They’ve decided that the right time to take the next step is when they’re ready for children, and that’s some time away still,” the source said. See pics of Miley and Liam here!

The word that the pair got hitched started circulating when Australia’s NW magazine put out a story claiming Miley and Liam got married in a private ceremony last April. This actually contradicted what Miley told The Sun in Sept. 2017, though. “I’m just riding this out,” the singer told the outlet. “I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do.” Hopefully Miley and Liam are both enjoying this time together while still doing everything they want to accomplish before tying the knot!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Miley and Liam’s rumored marriage turning out to be fake? Let us know!