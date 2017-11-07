Miley Cyrus Blasts Trump For Saying Texas Shooting Isn’t A ‘Gun Situation’ In Emotional Message

Miley Cyrus is absolute FURIOUS with Donald Trump for declaring that the Texas church massacre that killed 26 wasn’t a ‘guns situation’ We’ve got her searing message to the president.

Miley Cyrus is NOT okay with Donald Trump, 71, dismissing the Texas church shooting on Nov. 5 that left 26 parishioners dead as not “a guns situation.” The president said, “I think that mental health is your problem here. Based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual, a lot of problems for a long period of time,” he said.“Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction.” That isn’t sitting well with the 24-year-old The Voice judge. She lashed out on Instagram a day after the tragedy to write, “I’d like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is ‘mentally ill’…it’s hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a ‘GUNS SITUATION.'”

“I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post, it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is!” she continued, referring to her previous post that begged for gun control laws. A number of fans commented agreeing with the president that guns aren’t the problem behind the mass shootings that plague this nation. She also wrote that “This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN!” and that had some fans really pissed. Miley came back to that subject and took those commenters to task, writing, “You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed, but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a “WHITE AMERICAN MALE” terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured .” See pics from the Sutherland Springs massacre, here.

“All of a sudden…’we are all equal,’ ‘human is human,’ ‘skin color doesn’t matter’ (NOW neither does gender) ‘makes no difference if they were male or female’.. BUT those things absolutely matter when someone completely legitimate is running for president (versus someone who isn’t), when a car runs over innocent people while professing their love to a GOD different from your’s,” she continued. That addressed the hypocrisy that a Muslim terrorist in New York ran over and killed eight people and Trump demanded immigration laws immediately be changed. While Devin Patrick Kelley’s slaughter of 26 churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, TX has resulted in no legislative calls for strengthening gun control.

“Gender, race, & religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons and that’s only the beginning of how backwards this country is! All of you are so focused on protecting yourself, you’ve completely forgotten that you’re not the only one that has to live in this country or on this planet! Aren’t you exhausted? Because to be honest I am f***ing sick and tired of starting everyday with tears and in mourning! Let’s unite! Trump never needed to build a wall for us, we’ve done it ourselves! Love!” she ended her Instagram rant.

