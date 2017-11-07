You Totally Missed That Matt Damon Cameo In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Didn’t You?

No, we’re not messing with you — Matt Damon really did make an appearance in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and when you find out when it was, you’re going to be SO mad you didn’t realize it.

Matt Damon, 47, plays Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Well, sort of. In the beginning when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) returns to Asgard, he finds that his brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is posing as their father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). One thing Loki-as-Odin commissions from the people of Asgard is a play, and we see a brief glimpse of three people on stage: Thor, Loki and Odin. The catch? If you look very, very closely you will see that the actors playing the three characters are actually Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Sam O’Neill, respectively. Yes, really! Somehow the Marvel cast and crew managed to keep this secret until the film finally hit theaters and we’re totally freaking out. That’s a pretty amazing little easter egg they threw in there!

“It was one of those, ‘Don’t tell your wife. You cannot tell anyone,’ ” screenwriter Eric Pearson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Brad [Winderbaum] took me over to the side, and showed me the picture [of Damon] in full costume and I lost my mind.” Eric added that while everyone working on films in the Marvel universe is usually under a thumb of secrecy, this particular stunt casting was “more crazy than anything.” In the film, the brief piece of the play that we see is actually a recreation of how the last Thor film (Dark World in 2013) ended. It shows Loki seemingly sacrifice himself only to impersonate his father, Odin, and take the Asgard throne. Now that we’re all caught up it might be time to go re-watch Thor: Ragnarok if only to see those cameos in a whole new light!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Matt having a cameo in Thor alongside Chris’ brother, Luke? Comment below, let us know!