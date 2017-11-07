Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Gastric Sleeve Surgery After Cruel Criticism From Body-Shamers

After receiving hurtful comments about her weight online, Mariah Carey had gastric sleeve surgery to help with the weight loss process, according to a new report. Here’s the scoop on her rumored procedure.

Mariah Carey looked stunning in a black dress at her hand and footprint ceremony on Nov. 1 (photo in full below), but did she have surgery to get the rockin’ figure she was showing off at the event?! That’s what a new report from Page Six claims! “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers,” an insider tells the paper, adding that the singer allegedly had gastric sleeve surgery in Beverly Hills just last month.

“Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago and she is already seeing some good results,” Page Six’s source says. “And she feels a lot better.” The gastric sleeve surgery involves removing part of the stomach, so that the patient feels full after eating less food. If the reports are true, though, this will not be the first time Mariah will see a significant weight loss — she dropped 70 pounds after giving birth to twins, Max and Monroe, in 2011. At that time, she credited her slimmed-down figure to diet and exercise.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mariah’s reps for comment on this new report. Whatever she’s doing to keep herself in shape, though, is clearly working — as you can see in the photo below, she looked amazing in her curve-hugging dress on Nov. 1!

