Mama June Plans To Make A Workout Video & Thinks She Could Motivate Other Women

Mama June’s transformation is a true inspiration and now, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Mama June wants to share her fitness secrets with epic workout videos.

Get ready to start doing some calorie-burning reps with the assistance of your favorite reality star with a southern drawl. Mama June, 38, has not only lost 300 pounds, she also wants to help inspire others to shed some extra weight in the coolest way possible. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about a future workout video in the works. “June is looking into making a workout video, she thinks her dramatic slim down could be great motivation for other women struggling with their weight,” the source said. “June’s lifestyle habits have undergone a drastic turnaround since she decided to get in shape, and she now eats super healthy, in addition to working out every day.”

As for as how June is feeling about her new healthy lifestyle, our source confirmed that she’s a new person not only physically, but also in her general outlook and attitude. “June is fully committed to maintaining her weight loss, she’s worked really hard to drop the pounds, and she intends to never go back to her previous size,” the source added. “June feels like a completely different woman now, she has so much more energy, and for the first time in years she actually really likes what she sees in the mirror.”

We previously learned how June is managing to keep off the pounds: by not giving up on her exercise regimen and diet. Although June loves the idea of potentially having her own dating show, Honey Boo Boo, 12, is apparently very much opposed to filming another television show. Check out pics of Mama June’s epic weight transformation here.

HollywoodLifers, would you do some flexing along with Mama June in a workout video?