Niall Horan & Louis Tomlinson Talk Major Smack To Each Other In Epic Rivalry — Will They Face Off?

It’s Niall Horan vs. Louis Tomlinson in an amazing (and confusing) rap rivalry, and fans are living for it! So who’s the better rapper? See the hilarious tweets here!

Could a Niall Horan/Louis Tomlinson rap battle be on the horizon? One can only hope! It all started when Louis threw the first shots on Nov. 4. “I like these little Irish lads but enough with the rapping,” he tweeted. No way was (the extremely Irish) Niall going to take that sitting down!

“Stop talking about me like that , I’ll rap if I want . You know I can spit bars,” the “Slow Hands” singer replied. Louis quickly fired back: “lad you’re forgetting I taught you everything you know #raplife #donnysoldier.” Okay, we can’t even.

Niall couldn’t resist upping the shade factor. “True dat !! Forgot the Yorkshire lads are known for rap aswell hahaha,” he wrote, adding fuel to the fire. “Just like the long list of Irish rappers,” Louis offered. Fans quickly hopped on board with the idea of a rap battle, but then talk turned to a new rap supergroup, instead. Cue the hilarious manip of the Next Great Rap Duo, AKA Nouis The Rappers, courtesy of one resourceful fan:

NOUIS THE RAPPERS pic.twitter.com/mbADmnxTlC — THANK YOU NOUIS (@tommobehappy) November 5, 2017

How good is that? Indeed, Louis and Niall gave their stamp of approval. “We’re ready,” Louis replied to the hilarious Photoshopped pic. Niall then confirmed that a collaboration is on the way:

I knew the day would come . Mixtape coming soon — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 5, 2017

You can review the entire thread here, and check out Niall’s rapping skills below. Priceless.

