LiAngelo Ball Allegedly Arrested For Shoplifting During Trip To China With UCLA Team

Woah! LiAngelo Ball, 18, was allegedly arrested for shoplifting along with two UCLA teammates during a trip to Hangzhou, China, according to a report from ESPN. The other two players allegedly arrested were Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. LiAngelo is the son of wildly outspoken media personality LaVar Ball and the brother of LaMelo Ball, 16, who is set to play for UCLA when he is eligible and Lonzo Ball, 20, of the Los Angeles Lakers. Although all the details of the arrest have yet to be released, a statement from UCLA was released to TMZ. “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China,” the statement read. “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.” See some of the best photos of LiAngelo here!

This isn’t the first time the Ball family has been in the headlines for something negative. In June, LaMelo was heavily criticized for using the n-word while on the live television feature, Monday Night Raw and LaVar was called out for angrily shouting at a reporter who asked about his son, Lonzo’s $495 shoes.

LiAngelo was signed to the UCLA team in 2015 and has been playing the position of a small forward. Despite the controversy, he and his brothers have had good luck when it comes to their basketball careers and brought fame to their Chino Hills, CA high school when they drew in media for their participation in the sport. After gaining popularity, they’ve gone on to make impressive leaps and bounds to make their names stand out on the court.

