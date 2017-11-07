Kylie Jenner’s Caught Buying Tampons & Everyone’s Questioning Her Pregnancy For Real

Kylie Jenner’s a mystery! Fans are now questioning if she is pregnant because of her most recent social media post. Kylie posted a photo of some ‘girls trip’ necessities, however, some of those items weren’t pregnant friendly…

Kylie Jenner, 20, really knows how to keep us on our toes! The lip kit queen took a junk food-filled girls trip with her sisters — Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloe, 34, and Kendall, 22 — over the weekend, and she created some online chaos. After Kylie took to Snapchat to post a photo of their road trip snacks, fans instantly noticed that some of the items weren’t fit for someone who may be pregnant, such as Kylie and Khloe. Tampons and Black & Mild’s were spotted in the snap, which also featured Cheetos, Pringles, Funyuns, donuts, and more tasty treats. And, that’s when critics began to question if Kylie really is pregnant or not. See the photo in question, below.

During their girls trip, the Kardashian/Jenner clan hit up a convenience store, where they made major junk-food purchases. Kylie even posted a full-body snap — which is rare these days — of her and Khloe, who are both reportedly pregnant. However, neither sister appeared to have a bump in the photo. But, here’s where things got tricky — Kylie’s full-body snap was taken just after separate photos of her emerged, where she was dressed in the same outfit, but appeared to be look a bit fuller, or pregnant? She quickly took to social media, despite her toned-down usage, to slam the photos saying they were photoshopped. The agency which released the photos, is sticking to their claims that the photos are not photoshopped. So, what’s the truth here?

Kylie’s tweet read: “First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered”. X17Online, which released the photos, responded with: “They’re 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives — all organic and all REAL!”

Kylie has yet to verbally confirm that she is pregnant; a report which almost broke the internet on Sept. 22. At the time the news broke, multiple reports claimed Kylie was about 4-5 months along, with her first child — an alleged baby girl — with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. The rapper has also been radio silent about his girlfriend’s reported pregnancy. Since then, Kylie has not made any public appearances and she has drastically cut down her social media use. Coincidence or not?

To make add mystery to the reports, Khloe is also reportedly expecting with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. AND, as you may know, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together. The pair are expecting via surrogate, as Kim has had health complications with her past pregnancies. Needless to say, it’s a very exciting and expanding time for the Kardashian/Jenner family. However, in true Kardashian/Jenner form, they are keeping us guessing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie is pregnant?