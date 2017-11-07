Halloween may be over, but Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to let go of her Selena Quintanilla costume just yet! The star released a BTS video of her incredible transformation on her app. Watch the fascinating clip here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, stunned all of us on Halloween with her absolutely perfect Selena Quintanilla costume! She looked just like the late singer in the iconic purple jumpsuit, and Kimmy has finally shared exactly how much effort went into recreating the legendary look with a behind-the-scenes video that she posted to her app. The clip shows a glam squad turning Kim into her music idol before revealing the final look. It’s incredible how much effort went into this spectacular Halloween costume! Watch the video above and see the epic transformation for yourself!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also gave the video some context by writing about the experience. “This Halloween, there was so much going on behind the scenes! All of my costumes were really different, so getting into character for each was such a unique process,” Kim wrote. “I loved the purple jumpsuit (custom-made by Kimi Kouture) for my Selena look. Ariel Tejada and Chris Appleton perfectly re-created Selena’s original glam and hair.”

Kim definitely didn’t take the task of imitating the legend lightly. “I was so excited for my Selena look! I’m obsessed with making sure every little detail—from the glam to the nails—is as close to the original as possible!” See pics of more celebs replicating Selena’s iconic looks!

Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, exclusively told us that she thought Kim nailed the costume. “A lot of people don’t know this, but I know that with the Kardashians, it’s not some fad type of thing,” Suzette told HollywoodLife.com. She also knew Kim and her family are huge fans of her sister, because when Rob Kardashian was dating her good friend Adrienne Bailon, she could hear them singing in the background of phone calls between her and the couple. “We would talk and they’d all be singing Selena’s songs and listening to them so I know that they always embraced Selena and her music so it’s pretty cool to see that going on 22 years later.” Aww!

