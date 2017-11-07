Kim Kardashian is one body proud lady! To debut her new fashion venture, she showed off how to use the app on her phone while the camera was pointed down her braless tank top. We’ve got the video.

If any celeb knows that sexy sells, it’s Kim Kardashian. The 37-year-old entrepreneur announced a brand new fashion venture on Nov. 7 called Screenshopit and it sounds pretty cool. She showed off how users can screenshot an outfit on their phone and immediately find out who the designer is and how to get the look. But in the tutorial video that she provided on Instagram, the camera was looking over her shoulder at her phone and straight down her braless white tank top! Umm, there was no mistaking that Kim’s breasts were getting just as much screen space as her phone was, and it even looked like she flashed her left nipple in the cleavage baring look during the second video.

While she might have been trying to show her followers how to use the new app, it was impossible to look at the screen of her smart phone when she totally put her boobs front and center. It wasn’t an accident either, because in the initial announcement video she was wearing a baggy hoodie to discuss the new service, but when it came time to show it off, out came the cleavage and skin. Oh Kim, never change.

“So excited to share something I’ve been working on for over a year, @screenshopit! Screenshot any look on Instagram, Snapchat, anywhere and find the exact designer looks you see people wearing online, plus it suggests similar items at all price points! It basically turns your screenshots into a shoppable boutique! Watch my videos for a demonstration,” she wrote in the caption introducing the three videos. You can watch the demos in the two videos that follow her introduction, but beware the second one is NSFW!

