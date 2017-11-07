Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner: All The Times They’ve Looked Like Twins

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are constantly twinning. We’re pretty sure the duo must consult each others’ closets! Check out all of their best matching moments here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kris Jenner, 62, have more in common than their shared genes — they’re consistently rocking the same style. From head-to-toe black ensembles, to dying their hair to the same shade of platinum blonde, this mother-daughter duo are the ultimate fashion twins. That’s saying a lot since the Kardashians are full of stylish sisters who are constantly pulling clothes from each other’s wardrobes! Click to see all of their lookalike photos, right here!

Kris just celebrated her 62nd birthday, and obviously all of her children couldn’t refrain from honoring their momager on social media. Kim chose to give the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star the cutest shoutout with an Instagram photo that showed off the pair’s uncanny resemblance. Kim and Kris both look absolutely stunning in the selfie, which showed off their matching platinum blonde hair. This family may all be natural brunettes but they sure know how to rock the lighter hue! “Happy Birthday to my best friend,” Kim captioned the sweet post. “Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!” Aww! See more of Kris’ hottest photos of all-time here!

Kim and Kris are even trying to rub off their twinning style on other members of the Kardashian family. Kim attempted to dress Khloe Kardashian, 33, on the Oct. 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim claimed she only pulled from her sister’s closet, but one of the looks she prepared for Khloe was a fitted off-the-shoulder Celine dress that both Kim and Kris have rocked in the past, according to People. Khloe paired the dress with nude booties, but Kim originally styled her look with patterned boots and a pendant necklace. Kris wore the dress with the same necklace Kim donned, but opted for black pointed-toe boots instead. No matter how they accessorized though, all three of them looked phenomenal! Check out the gallery above to see all of the times Kris and Kim were basically twins!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite matching look of Kris and Kim’s? Let us know below!