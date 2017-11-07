Kim Kardashian’s Wild ‘Dragon Blood’ Lip Mask — She Swears It Plumps Her Pout: See Pics

Is Kim Kardashian getting beauty advice from the cast of ‘Game Of Thrones’? She’s using ‘dragon’s blood’ to plump up her lips — but does this product really work?

Kim Kardashian West, 37, showed off her love of this bio-cellulose lip mask on her Instagram on November 5. “Thank you @rodialskincare @mrsrodial for the Rodial Dragons Blood Lip Masks, I love them,” she write. She was using these plumping, hydrating masks, which are only $45 for a pack of 8, for Self Care Sunday. Of course the product doesn’t contain actual blood — it’s an ingredient derived from the Croton Lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest that reduces redness and inflammation, and contains antioxidants. The sap drips from the tree as a red liquid, so it looks like blood. The lip masks contain the following ingredients, according to the Rodial website:

“Dragon’s blood extract (from the Croton Lechleri tree): anti-inflammatory and soothes and protects skin from external aggressors

Hyaluronic acid: provides intense hydration

Glycerin: helps main skin’s outer barrier to retain moisture.”

As well as lip masks, they also have eye patches, to plump and hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes. Singer Ellie Goulding is a huge fan of those, and is quoted on their website saying, “Rodial Dragon’s Blood eye masks are seriously good. I bloody love Rodial.” They de-puff and hydrate with Hyaluronic Acid. In fact, there is a whole RANGE of Dragon’s blood products, including night cream, moisturizer, serum, and masks.

Lip masks totally work to hydrate and plump your lips, especially during the cold winter weather. Emma Stone famously wore a lip mask while getting ready for the Golden Globes, and Sara Happ has an amazing, Sweet Clay Lip Mask that is perfect before applying a matte lipstick.

