Khloe Kardashian Wears Extremely Baggy Shirt On Night Out: Is She Hiding A Baby Bump?

Nothing to see here, or is there? Khloe Kardashian continues to keep us guessing about her reported pregnancy! She stepped out for sister night with Kim in a loose, black shirt. But, do you see a bump?

Is Khloe Kardashian, 33, pregnant or does she just love a good game of hide and seek? The Good American designer stepped out in LA on Monday night with sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, and honestly, she looked slim and trim! Kim, who’s expecting via surrogate, looked equally as stunning in sweats and a bra top. Khloe rocked skin tight jeans and black Louboutins, which showed off her toned legs, with a loose, black top. But, that’s where fans began to question, “Is Khloe hiding a growing bump under that baggy long-sleeve?” You can be the judge of that, when you CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS!

The news of Khloe’s pregnancy broke just four days after it was reported that Kylie Jenner, 20, is also pregnant. Fans received the good news about Khloe on Sept. 26, when reports claimed she is expecting with her boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26. Recent reports have even claimed that the lovebirds are expecting a baby boy. However, while we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Khloe and Tristan are expecting, neither star has confirmed the reports. They began dating in Sept. 2016, after a friend set them up on a blind date. Khloe now spends most of her time in the home she and Tristan share in Cleveland, where his Cavs home court is.

Tristan made his Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut on Sunday night’s episode [Nov. 5]. Kris Jenner, 61, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her kids all visited Khloe in Cleveland, where Tristan made numerous, sweet cameos, along with his mother.

While Khloe has made quite a few public appearances since the news of her pregnancy broke, she’s been pretty smart about hiding a baby bump… if she even has one. She was most recently photographed filming for KUWTK in New York City, where she looked amazing in a black corset with some eye-catching cleavage on display.

Khloe’s been donning black, baggy clothing on top lately, but she still continues to keep up guessing. Khloe and Tristan even stepped out on Halloween as Game of Thrones characters, where they attended LeBron James‘ annual Halloween bash. The couple killed the costume game, and again, was there a bump in sight? Check out those snaps, here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is pregnant?