Kate Middleton Flaunts Baby Bump In Lace Gown She Wore While Pregnant With Charlotte

Royal baby bump alert! Pregnant Kate Middleton wowed in a beautiful black lace gown for London charity event on Nov. 7, which she also wore when she was expecting Princess Charlotte. We’ve got the pics.

A dress so nice she’s worn it twice! Kate Middleton, 35, is a thrifty one, as the Duchess of Cambridge often recycles her gorgeous wardrobe, and why not? She picked out a gorgeous black lace Diane Von Furstenburg gown from her closet for an event at Kensington Palace on Nov. 7 and looked just as stunning as the first time she wore it back in 2014, when pregnant with Princess Charlotte, now two. Kate is expecting her third child with Prince William, 35, in April of 2018 and she was rocking a growing baby bump that was visible from side angles of the form-fitting gown. This is the first really good look we’ve had so far at how her pregnancy is coming along, as she’s worn high-waisted dresses to the few recent public events the Duchess has attended.

Kate was positively glowing as she greeted guests at a reception held in honor of The Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families. She kept her shoulder-length chestnut locks down in flowing waves, but glammed up her look with a stunning diamond bracelet and matching drop earrings. She held onto a simple black clutch that in many photos she used to cover her midsection, as to keep the attention focused on the charity event and not on the growing royal baby inside of her. After spending much of her first trimester battling crippling morning sickness, of course Kate’s loyal subjects are going to want to see how her pregnancy is coming along! See Kate’s most dazzling gowns of 2017 in pics, here.

Her gowns are so gorgeous that Kate’s hardly a one and done kind of woman when it comes to her stylish wardrobe. She rocked the same $1,033 DVF Zarita gown at a more formal event when expecting Charlotte, debuting the dress in 2014 for the Royal Variety Performance. She wasn’t too far along in that pregnancy when she wore the dress, so it appears she can probably wear it even when she’s not expecting. The long black fitted gown featured black three-quarter lace sleeves and a scalloped neckline, with a beautiful black lace overlay throughout the entire dress. We can see why this one was definitely a keeper because three years later, it’s just as fashionable and stylish as it was the first time she wore it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kate is going to have a boy or a girl?