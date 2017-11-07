‘JWoww’ Admits She’s In A ‘Sexless’ Marriage With Roger: We ‘Co-Sleep’ With Our Kids

JWoww is talking sex… but there’s no sex involved! The ‘Jersey Shore’ alum was brutally honest when she stopped by the HollywoodLife podcast and detailed how the ‘sexiness goes away when you have kids.’ But, here’s her solution…

Nothing was off the table when Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, 31, visited HollywoodLife.com‘s New York City headquarters! The mother of two — Meilani Alexander, 3, and Greyson Valor, 1 — revealed that her sex life with husband, Roger Mathews, is nearly non-existent because of their busy lives. Between the kids, work, and their different schedules, Jenni said “it’s hard” to get that sexy time in. She recently tweeted about how “sexless marriages are a lot more common than you think,” which prompted our podcast team to inquire further. “It’s always our issue,” she confessed, adding, “It’s always Roger’s ongoing joke, too. It’s really hard. Well, not him. I’m kidding. No, it is. It’s hard.” Check out more photos from the HollywoodLife podcast here!

Jenni went on to explain how the post-Jersey Shore life, is nothing like the family life. “It’s not easy, two kids, a house, always traveling, the kids are young,” Jenni said. “They’re up at five in the morning every day … By the time I go to bed, I’m out cold. Roger gets up for work at 4:30 AM every morning too … all that sexiness goes away after kids … The kids come first. I have spit up on me. My hair’s up in a pony like, ‘Go away.'” And, even if Jenni and Roger wanted to be alone at night, that’s not possible at the moment. “We also co-sleep,” she said, meaning, “the kids sleep with us, so we’re four-wide … There’s no nighttime sex.”

However, just because there’s “no nighttime sex” doesn’t mean the daytime is off limits! “It’s a mid-day thing,” Jenni gushed about her intimate time with Roger. “Or [it’s] nap time, because at night, I’m going to bed,” she continued. “Sex is very far in between, but, if it’s twice a week, that’s good. We try … my husband is gorgeous, and I’m gorgeous to him as well. “Aw! All things sex aside, Jenni also admitted that she and Roger make sure to carve out some private time for date nights! You’ve got to love these two!

