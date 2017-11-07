Justin Bieber Plans On Getting Another Selena Gomez Tattoo — Will She Get A Matching One?

Justin Bieber is planning on getting another tattoo of on-again off-again love Selena Gomez, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the details of the new ink here!

Justin Bieber, 23, is so smitten with his lady love Selena Gomez, 25, that he is ready to get another tattoo in honor of her! “Justin is planning on upgrading his Selena tattoo game,” a source close to Justin and Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He already got one to memorialize his love for her, years ago, and now he is planning to get another piece of ink to symbolize his renewed commitment. Selena is even considering getting something with him if they can find something sweet and delicate to match.” Aw! A couple that gets tattoos together stays together? Maybe so! See some of Justin and Selena’s cutest moments together here!

Justin and Selena’s rekindled romance has been making headlines for a few weeks now and it’s made Jelena fans rejoice everywhere! There’s even reports that they are getting ready to spend the holidays together and repair family relationships that may have been broken in the past.They appear to be happier than ever so it’s no surprise that Justin’s got permanent tattoos on his mind!

The duo has been getting close to each other again by hanging out on breakfast dates, going on bike rides, and even attending church together. Selena recently broke up from her boyfriend of ten months, The Weeknd, 27, and was seen with Justin shortly after. She’s been recovering from a kidney transplant due to her lupus and doesn’t appear to be taking life for granted. Although the singers have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, it seems they are putting that behind them and trying to start fresh.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin should get another Selena tattoo? Tell us your thoughts here!