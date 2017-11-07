Jessica Simpson ‘Heartbroken’ Trolls Are Shaming Her Parenting — She’s A ‘Great Mom’

Jessica Simpson is bothered and fed up by internet trolls who criticize the way she raises her children, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the details of what she thinks here!

She’s had enough! Jessica Simpson, 37, is not happy about online followers constantly calling her out for the way she parents her children, Maxwell, 5, and Ace, 4. “Jessica Simpson is heartbroken she’s being mom-shamed by haters online giving her a hard time about the way she raises her family,” a source close to Jessica EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Jessica feels unfairly attacked by strangers who are judging her by a brief snapshot of her children who are happy, healthy and great kids. Jessica knows that she is a great mom and she feels that all the haters in the world need to get a life.” See cute photos of Jessica with her children here.

Whether it’s temporarily dyeing her daughter’s hair for Halloween or taking a snapshot of her daughter in a bikini, Jessica has been scrutinized for a lot when it comes to her family. The singer and actress has also been criticized for the way she portrays herself, including a recent photo she posted on Instagram that showed her with pigtails and a sexy outfit. She was also accused of appearing drunk during an appearance on the Home Shopping Network back in 2015.

Jessica’s been dealing with the public eye watching and speaking out about her every move for years now. Since her days on the reality show Newlyweds with ex-husband, Nick Lachey, 43, she’s been the center of jokes. Despite the tough moments, Jessica’s moved on gracefully and appears to be happy with her life and husband, Eric Johnson, 38. We wish her all the best!

