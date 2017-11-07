8 Times Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Gave Us So Many Dany & Drogo Feels

‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke have the cutest offscreen friendship. They’ll always be our Khal Drogo and Khaleesi! Take a look at some of their most adorable moments that will make you wish Drogo was still alive!

Jason Momoa, 38, and Emilia Clarke, 31, began their Game of Thrones journey together as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen, and they’ve been BFFs ever since. While Jason hasn’t been on the show since season two (RIP DROGO!), he and Emilia make it a point to see each other whenever they can. Their Instagram posts about each other are enough to make and Dany and Drogo shipper swoon. Jason is always calling Emilia his Khaleesi. Don’t you love it?!

Even though he’s no longer on Game of Thrones, Jason still keeps up with the show for his Khaleesi. Over the past few seasons, Jason has posted screenshots of Emilia’s scenes several times and gushed about his co-star. When Daenerys burned the Khals alive in season six, Jason had to post about it on Instagram. “Hahahahahahahahahahahhhahaha. I love GOT,” he wrote. “Don’t f**k with my boo. Hahahahahahahahah @emilia_clarke love u Moon of my life.”

Jason and Emilia’s most recent reunion melted the hearts of every Game of Thrones fan bracing for winter. Jason and Emilia met up for some fun while they were in London at the same time. They just couldn’t resist posting adorable photos and messages about their long-awaited reunion. Jason shared the sweetest picture of Emilia hugging him and captioned it, “Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a f**king KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always [and] forever.”

Jason couldn’t help but fanboy out when Emilia and his Justice League co-star Gal Gadot, 32, were in the same room together. He raved about how Gal “saves my a** all the time” in Justice League, while Emilia is the “mother of f**king dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life.” Okay, if there’s a president of the Khaleesi fanclub, it’s 100% Jason Momoa.

