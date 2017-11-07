‘Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th Episode: How The Show Will Honor Izzie, George & More Faves

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is hitting episode #300! The show has changed a lot over the years, but it hasn’t forgotten your fave characters. Izzie, George, and Cristina will have a presence of sorts in the episode!

The promo for the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy features two patients that look very similar to George O’Malley and Cristina Yang. From the sound of the female patient, she’s got Cristina sass, too. As every Grey’s fan knows, George and Cristina were part of the original five interns when the show started back in 2005. When it all began, the show was all about Meredith, Alex, George, Cristina, and Izzie. Meredith and Alex are the only OGs still on the show now. While we’ve gotten a glimpse of how the show will pay homage to George and Cristina, the show will honor Izzie as well during the 300th episode.

There will be another patient who reminds Meredith and Alex of Izzie Stevens, EW reports. “Cristina, George, and Izzie we’re thinking about a lot during this episode because our three guest actors on the show actually really look like them and remind the rest of the doctors of those characters,” star Sarah Drew told the outlet. “That causes the original group to really remember those people well and want to fight for these ones to live.”

To recap, George was tragically killed off in a car accident in season 5. Izzie left the hospital the next year to start a new life elsewhere. Cristina bid farewell to Seattle in season 10. While George can’t ever *technically* come back, we’d love to see Izzie and Cristina return to the halls of the hospital at some point. Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th episode airs Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

