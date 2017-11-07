Gigi Hadid Shines In Yellow — How To Wear The Fall Trend Like Rihanna & More

Gigi Hadid rocked head to toe yellow for her Maybelline makeup launch in London on Nov. 7. The bright, fun color has been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez, RiRi, Blake Lively & more this fall — find out how to rock it here.

Yellow makes me happy, so I’m thrilled that it’s one of the biggest trends this fall! Everywhere I look, I seem to see celebs wearing yellow — and not just a little bit — head-to-toe yellow. Gigi Hadid wore a tiny yellow sequin mini dress in London on Nov. 7, and effortlessly draped an equally bright yellow coat over her shoulders. She even had bright yellow nails! She went all out for the launch of her collaboration with Maybelline. She looked absolutely gorgeous and is the latest in a slew of celebs to wear this bright and beautiful color this fall.

Rihanna rocked a stunning yellow skirt with a long train, and a yellow t-shirt at the launch party for Fenty Beauty back in September in NYC. Blake Lively also rocked head to toe yellow in New York in October. If you don’t want to commit to a full-on yellow look, you could copy Selena Gomez, who wore a yellow cropped sweater with black pants, or Gwen Stefani, who paired an oversized neon yellow tee with jeans. Jessica Chastain choose bright yellow pumps to accentuate her little black dress in October. Even Hillary Clinton rocked a yellow jacket this fall — the shade is everywhere! It also looks great on everyone!

Emmy Rossum wore yellow to the launch of Burt’s Bees new synthetic-free makeup line in New York, because she said it reminded her of a honey bee! See more stars wearing yellow this fall in the gallery attached and let us know if you are rocking the shade in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gigi Hadid’s yellow dress in London?