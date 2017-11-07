‘DWTS’ Alum Alfonso Ribeiro Raves Over Frankie Muniz: I’ve ‘Never Seen Anyone Work As Hard As Him’

Is Frankie Muniz a sure thing for ‘DWTS’? Former winner, Alfonso Ribiero, sure thinks so! Here’s what he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the November 6 episode.

Alfonso Ribieiro, 46, is so impressed by Frankie Muniz, 31, that he couldn’t help but gush over him while speaking to HollywoodLife. “Well, I mean I think they really have to continue doing what they are doing,” Alfonso told us EXCLUSIVELY, sharing his best advice for Frankie and his partner, Witney Carson, 24. “I have never seen anyone work as hard as Frankie,” Alfonso added. Isn’t that sweet? Especially since Witney was once Alfonso’s partner when he won the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars. Go, Frankie!

“On our season the most we were allowed to work was five hours,” Alfonso also shared, comparing his time on the show to Frankie’s. “They have done with that rule and Frankie continues to work between eight and fifteen hours a day and so he is like, ‘Oh, we are going to go home early.'” Geez, Frankie — don’t over do it! But, Alfonso didn’t stop his endless praise for Frankie there. “He continues to work as hard as he can and I tell you, he is fun to work with because he has a great time in there but he wants to get it right!” The former champion feels confident that no matter what, Frankie will not have any regrets about his time competing on the show. “You have to continue to work hard and never be able to look back and say, ‘I wish I would have put more in.’ He won’t be able to say that, he gave it his all,” he told HollywoodLife.

Even though Alfonso is all for a Frankie mirrorball win, he also told HollywoodLife that he really thinks violinist, Lindsey Stirling, has a good chance. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see which one of Alfonso’s picks — if any — comes out on top!

