Farrah Abraham Shockingly Attends Mom’s Wedding After Nasty Feud — See Pic

Farrah Abraham proved that rumors she wouldn’t show up to her mom’s wedding weren’t true when she served as maid of honor on the special day! See the sweet family photo and read her speech from the reception!

What feud? Debra Danielsen‘s wedding day was made extra emotional by having daughter Farrah Abraham, 26, by her side. Despite their highly-publicized and nasty fights, Debra and Farrah put aside their differences to celebrate her marriage to Farrah’s new stepfather, Dr. David Merz in Omaha, NE on November 6. How amazing is that? The mother-daughter duo posed for a sweet photo at the wedding, where she served as maid of honor! She captioned the photo, which she posted to Instagram, “This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married #wedding”

Farrah opened up in a new interview about attending the wedding. She said there was never any doubt in her mind that she wouldn’t be there for her mother, and it had nothing to do with Teen Mom OG. “I just think this is how it should have been done. I don’t need to be pressured by a production company to do things their way or be told how Farrah is,” she toldIn Touch Weekly. “I know that I’m a great daughter. I’m a great person. I’m loving, I’m caring, and I’m awesome.”

She even made a touching speech during the reception to honor her mother and new stepfather. “I’m very protective of my mom and I love her so much and I’m happy to see, David, that you love my mom just as much. You’re strong, and that’s what she needs. Someone by her side who is very strong and loving. I’m happy to have you as part of my family and to be part of your family. It’s been an amazing opportunity to come together. I love you both.” How sweet is that?

This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married #wedding A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

