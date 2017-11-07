Holy demogorgon! Our beloved Eleven wasn’t supposed to make it out of Hawkins alive, the Duffer Brothers have revealed. Can you even imagine ‘Stranger Things’ without Millie Bobby Brown?! (Hint: no!)

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but it was originally pitched as a limited series,” series co-creator Ross Duffer, 33, said at a Master Class Q&A session at Chapman University, according to CinemaBlend. “So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal.”

Stranger Things as a limited series? No one could have foreseen the Netflix show to have had the massive impact that it’s had, but the Duffer Brothers must have known they couldn’t have just left us hanging after the season 1 finale. At the end of the first season, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) disappeared after defeating the demogorgon and saving her new friends. The cliffhanger left fans reeling because they didn’t know what happened to the character. Thankfully, the Duffer Brothers knew they couldn’t just kill off Eleven. She’s ELEVEN, for crying out loud!

There’s still so much story about Eleven left to be told. Even after the second season, fans still have a lot of questions. So what do we know about season 3? Well, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that there will be another time jump. “Even if we wanted to hop into the action faster, we couldn’t,” Matt Duffer, 33, told THR. “Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges. You can’t start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show. It forces the show to evolve and change, because the kids are changing.”

Stranger Things season 2 is currently streaming now on Netflix.

HollywoodLifers, is Eleven your favorite Stranger Things character? Let us know!