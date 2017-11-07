Ed Westwick Slams Rape Allegation By Actress Kristina Cohen: ‘I Do Not Know This Woman’

After being accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen, Ed Westwick issued a brief statement, maintaining his innocence and slamming Kristina’s allegations. See his message here.

Kristina Cohen took to Facebook on Nov. 6 to share a lengthy story about allegedly being raped by Ed Westwick when she paid a visit to his home three years ago. Just hours later, Ed released a statement on Twitter, in which he denied the shocking allegations. “I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” This was a direct response to Kristina’s lengthy Facebook post, in which she told a detailed story about allegedly being sexually assaulted by the actor. She said that she had been dating a producer who was friends with Ed, which is how she got the invite to the Gossip Girl star’s home. “I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all f***,'” she alleged. “But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving.” Kristina said she was already “uncomfortable” by this point, and insisted she was tired, which is when Ed allegedly told her to sleep it off in his guest room.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she alleged. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed by face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f*** me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.” Kristina described the alleged incident as a “nightmare,” and said things only got worse when she tried to seek comfort in the producer. “[He] put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant,” she wrote. “Telling me I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.””

To conclude her message, Kristina shared the anger she felt after learning that Ed had been honored with prestigious awards, and explained why she finally decided to tell her story. “I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” she revealed. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.” See her whole post HERE. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kristina and Ed’s reps for comment, and they did not immediately respond.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the allegations Kristina has made against Ed?