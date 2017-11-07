Dream Kardashian Walks For The First Time In Adorable New Video & It’s All For Chicken Nuggets

Aw! Dream Kardashian looked cuter than ever when she adorably took her first steps, and it was all to get some yummy chicken nuggets! See the sweet video of her walking here!

Dream Kardashian showed off her balance when she took her first steps in mom Blac Chyna‘s Snapchat video on Nov. 7. The eleven-month-old happily walked toward a chicken nugget that Blac was holding out in the video, and took quite a few steps before tumbling down on her bottom. Blac could be heard saying “Dreamy! Dreamy! Dreamy! as the brunette bundle of joy moved toward the camera. The sweet daughter of Blac and Rob Kardashian, 30, is about to turn one and she’s looking as energetic as ever! See some of Dream’s most adorable pics here!

Blac often shares some of Dream’s most precious moments and recently shared some aww-worthy photos of the sweet little girl dressed as Raggedy Ann for Halloween. She also shared a video of son and older brother of Dream, King Cairo, 4, helping his little sister learn how to walk. We’ll be the first to admit that we love seeing Dream grow up before our very eyes and with social media, it’s easier than ever for her parents to show off some of her best times.

Although the video shows off a happy Dream, things haven’t been as happy when it comes to her parents. Rob and Blac have been going through a tumultuous split and have been sharing custody of Dream in the process. After a social media rant that made headlines a few months ago, in which Rob called out Blac and shared nude photos, there has been a battle among the former couple. They have appeared to calm down with the dispute and we hope they can eventually can settle under happy terms for themselves and little Dream!

HollywoodLifers,