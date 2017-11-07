From Nicki Minaj to ‘OITNB’ star Danielle Brooks, women with major curves slayed on the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards red carpet. Scroll through our gallery to see their gorgeous pics!

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards red carpet wasn’t just about the beautiful outfits and expert beauty looks. It was about the women wearing them! Curvy women like Nicki Minaj, La La Anthony, and Ashley Graham looked like a million bucks as they strutted the red carpet on November 6 alongside some of the fashion industry’s top designers. No longer is fashion about being ultra-thin (though those women are beautiful, too), but about celebrating the size you are and tailoring looks to flaunt it all. Browse our gallery above to see some of the night’s most gorgeous looks rocked by curvy women!

Nicki, 34, brought Barbie realness to the awards show by rocking a custom Alexander Wang outfit: leather hotpants matched with a floor-length, mullet-hemmed silk slip! She even hit the red carpet with the famed designer. The ensemble was cinched together with a bustier top that accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass figure. Paired with sky-high heels and thigh-length blond hair, this look was a 10. Ashley, 30, never disappoints on a red carpet. The plus-size model knows how to dress her body to perfection, and this red carpet was no exception.

Ashley walked hand-in-hand with her handsome husband, Justin Ervin, in a ribbed Victor Glemaud dress that hugged her body. This may have been the look of the night! The white, midi dress also featured long sleeves, but was anything but demure. There was ample cleavage on display, as well as trendy cutouts on her shoulders. So good! La La’s look, as well as those rocked by Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, were SO good, too! Just take a look through our gallery and see for yourself!

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards honors emerging American designers. This year Liberian-American designer Telfar, who’s a favorite of Solange, was awarded the top prize — $400,000 to expand their brand. Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear were runners-up, winning $150,000 each. They may have some new customers after this event!

