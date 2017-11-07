Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Match In Denim Jackets For First Outing After Reuniting

Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are way too cute together! The couple rocked matching jean jackets during their first public appearance together since reuniting and it gave us all the feels!

Couples who coordinate together, stay together. Chloe Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, were serious couple goals when the two attended the Xbox One x VIP Event on Nov. 6 in New York City. The recently-revived couple wore matching vintage denim jackets, and they honestly couldn’t look any cuter! The actress wore a long-sleeved black turtle-neck top under her denim layer, while Victoria and David Beckham‘s son opted to style his look with a white t-shirt and skinny chain necklace. It was the most epic way for the pair to make their official public debut of their rekindled relationship! Check out the sweet pic of their matching moment below!

The couple made their rekindled romance Instagram official back on Sept. 20, when Chloe shared a photo of Brooklyn and captioned it, “8.27.17 NY.” Even though their most recent split was in Sept. 2016, these two actually have been doing the on-again-off-again thing for quite some time. They first ended things in summer 2015, but were back on by New Year’s Eve. Chloe confirmed their relationship in May 2016 during the press tour for her movie, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. While they remained inseparable throughout the summer months, they called it quits again in September. See pics of Chloe and Brooklyn’s cutest PDA moments here!

Rumors of their most recent reconciliation have been going around since March 2017 when they both posted cryptic photos on Instagram. The rumors died down, until finally sparking for a final time this past August, after Chloe commented on Brooklyn’s Instagram post with a heart emoji. It was also reported by The Sun that Chloe gushed about Brooklyn at a Los Angeles party around the same time. We’re so happy to see that the rumors are finally fact and Chloe and Brooklyn are officially spending time together as a full-on couple again!

HollywoodLifers, how cute are Chloe and Brooklyn in their matching denim jackets? Are you glad they’re officially back together? Let us know below!