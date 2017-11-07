Brad Bufanda Sent Family Letters To Receive After His Tragic Suicide: They’re Still ‘In Shock’

After ‘Veronica Mars’ actor, Brad Bufanda committed suicide at age 34, there’s been more upsetting details discovered about his death. Brad reportedly wrote numerous farewell letters to his family, who received them 1 day after his death.

Brad Bufanda‘s family reportedly received individual letters from him just one day after he committed suicide, according to TMZ, which points out that the actor’s death was allegedly well-planned. Brad — who jumped to his death from an LA building on Nov. 1 — reportedly wrote letters to his family and friends days before his death; with the letters arriving to his loved ones on Nov. 2, as reported by the site. It’s unclear what was written in the letters. However, one letter allegedly contained a thank you message for multiple good deeds through the years.

The actor’s family is still in shock, as the side claims they said there were no signs of distress from Brad. In fact, he was on track to rebuilding his acting career. He had just wrapped up filming a leading role in Stan the Man, and recently auditioned for roles in Avatar 2, Black Jesus and iZombie. Brad was only 34.

The news of Brad’s death broke on Nov. 3, with a rep for the actor confirming his Nov. 1 suicide to HollywoodLife.com. “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” his management said in a statement. “He was reviving his career having just completed 2 movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

As previously mentioned, Brad jumped to his death from a building in LA, and he reportedly left a suicide note on or near his body, which police discovered. The alleged suicide letter contained the names of his parents, along with a “thank you” to the people in his life, according to TMZ. Bufanda also reportedly sent his MacBook laptop to his rep as an inside joke because of his rep’s preference for PCs.

Brad was best known for his role as Felix Toombs on the popular cult TV show Veronica Mars, as well as for the 2004 movie, A Cinderella Story. He’s also made appearances on Malcolm In The Middle, Co-Ed Confidential, Boston Public, and Days of Our Lives over the years.

Our thoughts are with Brad’s friends and family during this difficult time. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.