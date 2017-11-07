This is absolutely horrendous. Two people were shot during a Boosie Badazz concert on Nov. 3 in California, and a drone flying above the event captured the gunman opening fire on film. Watch the devastating clip here.

Concerts are supposed to be safe places to enjoy music, but that wasn’t what happened for attendees of the Nov. 3 Boosie Badazz, 34, concert at Choppers Den motorcycle club in Gardena, CA. A gunman opened fire around midnight, and shot two people before law enforcement officers arrived to the chaotic scene, according to TMZ. Fortunately, none of the victims’ injuries were life threatening, but so far no one has been arrested for the crime. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Boosie’s rep for comment.

The outlet also obtained drone footage caught of the traumatic experience. The aerial video shows concertgoers at the back of Boosie’s show, with a man in a blue jacket raise his arm to start shooting in the middle of the crowd. Everyone started running immediately after hearing the gun go off. It’s unclear what (if anything) provoked the gunman. It also looked and sounded like someone returned fire. There appeared to be multiple armed people who fled from the scene. Watch the terrifying video below.

Boosie sort of addressed the violence in an Instagram post after the show. He captioned it, “They say Cali crazy n sometimes … they was fighting the whole night … they showed me nothing but love tho.” The video posted by the rapper shows the crowd getting pretty rowdy. There were reportedly multiple altercations that had broken out before the gunman began shooting, according to TMZ. See pics of the rapper here.

This isn’t the first time a Boosie concert was affected by gun violence. The rapper canceled his set at the Virginia Motorsports Park’s Spring Fest back in April after two attendees were hospitalized with non-lethal gunshot wounds, according to Complex. Not long before that, a man was killed in an unrelated shooting that happened near a Boosie video shoot in Jacksonville, FL. These events are all so scary. Hopefully there won’t be any more firearms brought to future Boosie concerts.

