‘Stranger Things’ Fans: Bob Is Dead & You Need To Get Over It Already

Tired of hearing about Bob from ‘Stranger Things’? Uh, yeah, me too. Here’s why everyone needs to get over Bob’s death and move on with their lives.

Be honest, Stranger Things fans: you spent the first half of season two side-eying the crap out of Bob because you felt deep down in your soul that he was actually a bad guy. Sean Astin, 46, was great to watch, sure, but Bob’s fate was sealed from the second he stepped on screen. I knew that, you knew that, even Bob knew that. But now that he’s gone, why is everyone acting as if he was unjustly murdered the same way Barb was? Oh yeah, I went there — because Barb still deserves justice (and don’t even get me started on Mews) while Bob, well, he reaped what he sought.

When we first met Bob he was a bit… slimy? Maybe that sounds harsh, but there was something off about him. He was too nice. Too nice to Joyce, too nice to Will and Jonathan… just too nice. That’s when all of our brains started thinking the most obvious of all things: Bob’s been secretly placed into the Byers family by the Energy Department. You can argue with me all you want, but I refuse to believe that you didn’t think it — even just once. And then all demodog hell broke loose and Bob stepped up to the plate in a way even Hopper couldn’t. Bob was the only one who spoke computer in the group, so when it came time to get the systems inside the Department back up and running so they could make a great escape, he was their only hope. It was in this moment we realized that Bob was not only legit, but that he really, truly did care about Joyce, Will and Jonathan. He risked his life to save all of them, but when the risk turned into a sacrifice the only person to blame was, well, Bob.

Bob’s unintentional suicide begins when he forgets the handgun he was given in the computer room. Why, Bob? It’s literally the one and only thing you have to protect yourself in this scenario, so how could you forget it? Innocent mistake, maybe, but that’s not where Bob’s mishaps end. The second and most obvious is the broomstick. Come on, Bob. You couldn’t take five seconds to make sure nothing was going to fall out when you opened the door? Ugh. And last but certainly not least is Bob’s not-so-great escape. He somehow makes it to the lobby where poor Joyce is waiting for him on pins and needles, but when he gets through the security doors he stops to celebrate his victory. Um, what? No, Bob. Run, Bob! For the second time I say: ugh.

So no, Stranger Things fans, Bob does not deserve justice. Bob did this to himself. Plus, Jopper is endgame anyway so why even bother? Don’t @ me.

