‘Below Deck’ Preview: Nico Badly Injures His Arm On The Deck & No One Knows If He Will Be OK

Chaos ensues on Valor during this week’s episode of ‘Below Deck’ when Nico suffers a brutal arm injury! Both Nico and Captain Lee are concerned he has permanent nerve damage. Watch our EXCLUSIVE clip!

Below Deck may have been filmed in a hospital this week! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s episode — which airs at 9 PM ET on Bravo — Nico suffers a painful right arm injury, which leaves him immobile from the elbow, down. Since the clip opens with Nico calling for help, alone on the deck, it’s unclear how he exactly hurt himself. When Baker calls Captain Lee over the walkie talkie, even he is concerned about Nico’s injury. The clip ends with Nico afraid of being casted for five weeks with nerve damage, with Captain Lee as equally concerned.

The lead deckhand just can’t catch a break this season. Nico cannot afford an injury at the moment, since he’s in a full fledged competition with EJ, the new bosun, for the top spot on Valor. As you may know — from our weekly recaps — Nico started the season as the lead deckhand and Captain Lee’s right hand man. However, when he failed to turn the green deckhands into seasoned pros after weeks of working charters, Captain Lee called in a reinforcement — EJ. Well, EJ came in as the glorified teacher’s pet, and Nico instantly wasn’t having it. Long story short, both EJ and Nico have been in their own competition since they met.

During last week’s episode, it ended with EJ and Nico’s brother — who was visiting Valor — getting into a petty fight about going shoeless on the deck with dirty feet. Really, guys? So, during tonight’s new episode, we’ll be dealing with that and Nico’s devastating injury! We hope he’s OK, but there’s only one way to find out. Below Deck airs every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Bravo!

