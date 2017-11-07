The secret’s out! Adam Levine has revealed the sex of his unborn child with wife Behati Prinsloo — and we couldn’t be happier for the couple! The star spilled the beans in a super sweet interview — watch here!

It’s official — Adam Levine, 38, and Behati Prinsloo, 28, are having another baby GIRL! The singer announced the exciting news while speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 59, on her talkshow, The Ellen DeGeneres Show — the episode will air on Nov. 7. “It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” he gushed to the comedian. Adam and Behati are already the proud parents of daughter Dusty Rose Levine, whom they welcomed just 13 months ago! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

While two girls under the age of two may be a handful, the superstar couple are actually looking forward to the chaos — and even more kids in the future! “I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Adam admitted, adding that his Victoria’s Secret model wife is the same way. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.” Ellen agreed, and of course couldn’t resist asking if she’d get to name Adam’s second child as well. Let’s not forget that the talkshow host did in fact inspire Adam and Behati to name their daughter Dusty Rose — and she doesn’t let any of us forget it!

“I saw a rose and I thought of Rose, and then I heard the name ‘Dusty Rose’ and thought, ‘That’s a beautiful name.’ And then I sent that to you and you’re like, ‘That’s the name,’” Ellen recalled. And it seems like Adam may actually allow Ellen to have a say in their newest daughter’s moniker as well — I mean, why break with tradition, right? “Just to say that I named one of your children is not a big story, but to name both is a big story,” Ellen said. Adam played along, responding, “It’ll be collaborative effort. We’re already working on it, it’s going.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Adam and Behati are having another daughter? Do you think her name will be just as unique as Dusty’s?