Is Amber Portwood Planning ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff Based On Pregnancy & Baby #2? She’s ‘Interested’

Amber Portwood, 27, confirmed her pregnancy just last week, and already she’s got her eyes set on a Teen Mom spinoff show that’s all about her! Expecting her second child, her first with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 33, the reality star is apparently ready to star in her very own show and she’s just itching to make this dream of hers a reality. “Amber is very interested in having cameras following her pregnancy journey and is very eager to have the entire birth filmed as well,” a source close to Amber told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would like to have her own show or special from it all instead of solely focusing on having it show on a Teen-Mom-themed show.” Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

There’s no question Amber has always been one of the more vocal Teen Moms, and she’s never been shy about going after what she wants. “She wants her own thing and her own money and her own show that would show her pregnancy,” our insider explained. “She is talking to her people about the possibility of making it happen.” We could totally see this happening too. After all, even as far back as April, Amber told us in an EXCLUSIVE in-person interview that she’d love her own show.

“I have a lot of future plans already set — in progress actually!” Amber gushed to HollywoodLife.com when asked if she would ever want a spinoff. “So after Teen Mom, you’re definitely going to see me. This will not be the end of me. And hopefully it will be something a lot further along. I really am a person who works hard, and I will get what I want by working even harder. So all I know is perseverance, that’s all I know. So I’ll just move up to where I want to go.”

In the past couple of months, a lot of has changed for Amber. For starters, she cut things off with her former-fiance Matt Baier. Now she’s dating Andrew, and the two are expecting a child together — something Amber previously didn’t think would happen for another couple of years. “I think when I get in my 30s, early 30’s, I’ll have more kids,” Amber told us back in April. Even more recently, she revealed to Us Weekly that she was actually “scared” when she first found out she was pregnant again.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” she admitted to the mag. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes. …After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We’re both very happy.” Sounds like Amber’s pregnancy journey would already make for great television! The mom-to-be is already the proud mother of 8-year-old Leah Leann Shirley, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to MTV as well as Amber’s reps for comment but has yet to hear back. Stay tuned!

