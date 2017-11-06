‘General Hospital’: Who Will Be Revealed As The Real Jason? — Watch New Promo

The truth is finally going to come out. There are two men who believe they are the real Jason Morgan, but only one can be. Watch the latest ‘General Hospital’ promo and decide for yourself: who is the real Jason?!

DNA tests are going to reveal all on General Hospital. Patient Six (Steve Burton) swears he’s the real Jason, while the Jason (Billy Miller) that’s been in Port Charles these past 5 years believes he’s the real Jason. The people of Port Charles are understandably confused. Sam (Kelly Monaco) is adamant that Jason is who he says he is. “You are my husband,” she tells him, trying to reassure him. On the other hand, Carly (Laura Wright) is certain that Patient Six is actually Jason. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be visiting Patient Six in prison this week, and it will be very telling to see who Liz believes is the real Jason.

Somebody is lying, or there’s an even bigger bombshell about come out. Who is the fraud? That’s the question we all want answered. No matter what, Port Charles will never be the same after this revelation. We’re not ready!

When Patient Six returned to Port Charles, he found the woman he thinks is the love of his life in another relationship. Despite the shock of Sam moving on, Steve doesn’t think Patient Six is upset with Sam. “Jason is probably the most unselfish person, notoriously, over the years,” the actor told Soap Opera Digest. “He never really puts himself first. So, Patient 6 sees her happy with this guy, she’s smiling and he’s repeating his marriage vows, and he doesn’t know what the heck is going on. But he knows that he’s been gone five years and that she had to move on. His instinct wasn’t to barge in because he’s [considering] her feelings and putting her first.”

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on ABC.

