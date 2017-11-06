Kelly Monaco: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Soap Star Returning To ‘DWTS’

‘GH’ star Kelly Monaco is making her way back to the ‘DWTS’ ballroom on Nov. 6. Before she hits the dance floor with Cheryl Burke and Terrell Owens for the trio dance, here’s everything you need to know about Kelly!

1. Kelly won the very first season of Dancing With the Stars! Kelly, 41, was partnered with Alec Mazo, 39, when Dancing With the Stars premiered in 2005. She beat out John O’Hurley, 63, and Joey McIntyre, 44, to win the first mirrorball trophy. Kelly returned for the All-Stars season in 2012 and danced with Val Chmerkovskiy, 31. The couple came in third place. Kelly is a DWTS legend. We can’t wait to see her dance again!

2. She got her start in Playboy! Kelly was the Playmate of the Month in April 1997 after sending her photos in at the age of 20. “I’ve always wanted to be a star,” she told the publication after being named Miss April 1997. “Growing up, I wanted to be an actress.” It didn’t take long for Kelly to become the actress she always wanted to be!

3. She used to be Carmen Electra’s body double. Kelly’s first-ever television role was on Baywatch. She played Susan on the hit show. She also served as Carmen Electra’s body double at time because Carmen couldn’t swim.

4. She’s been a star on General Hospital for over 13 years! She played Livvie Locke on the GH spinoff Port Charles from 2000 to 2003. Once the show was cancelled, Kelly crossed over to General Hospital and began playing Sam McCall in 2003. She’s been on the show ever since!

5. She’s best friends with a DWTS pro! Kelly and Cheryl Burke, 33, met while they were on Dancing With the Stars, and they’ve been BFFs ever since! It’s no wonder Kelly’s joining Team Cheryl in season 25!

