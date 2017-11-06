Georgia Fowler: 5 Things About The Gorgeous Model Rumored To Be Dating Nick Jonas

New couple alert! Nick Jonas and Georgia Fowler are reportedly dating, which has us questioning: who is this beautiful woman who’s stolen Nick’s heart? There’s much more to the model that meets the eye!

Nick Jonas, 25, is reportedly off the market! The “Jealous” singer is casually dating Georgia Fowler, 25, according to an Us Weekly report. The pair were spotted cuddling together at Joe Jonas, 28, and 21-year-old Sophie Turner‘s engagement party at Mamo restaurant on Nov. 4 in New York City. Want to know more about Nick’s rumored new girlfriend? Get to know the model with these five things:

1. She walked the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The New Zealander, who began her modeling career at 12 years old, is signed to IMG models, and has strutted down the catwalks of designers like Balmain, Chanel, and Victoria’s Secret. She modeled for the VS 2016 show, and is set to do it again in Shanghai on Nov. 20, 2017.

2. She’s been linked romantically to Harry Styles, 23. Rumors that the two were an item started floating around in 2015 after they reportedly stayed in a hotel together in the English countryside, according to Teen Vogue. Fans even believe the former One Direction star’s song, “Kiwi,” is about the model, especially since “Kiwi” is a common nickname for the people of New Zealand. Georgia was reportedly asked about the musical connection by UK chat show The Morning Show, to which she replied, “Ah, don’t really know about it.” She also referred to Harry as “a friend.” She’s also been romantically linked to Leonardo Dicaprio, 42.

3. She’s a music video star. The model starred in Kygo and Selena Gomez‘s “It Ain’t Me” video, which was released in April 2017. She can be seen pulling a monarch butterfly out of her mouth, making a phone call in a hospital room, and dancing around medical equipment throughout the 4-minute clip.

4. She follows a rigorous training schedule. The New York-based model tries to keep in shape year-round because she does a ton of swimsuit shoots. “In New York I have an amazing trainer who does weight training in the gym with me and I love doing that kind of workout but then I’ll mix it up with reformer pilates, yoga, boxing classes, try and do something different all the time,” Georgia told Women’s Health Australia. She’s so committed to her fitness that she even keeps ankle weights and resistance bands in her travel bag so she can do workouts in hotel rooms.

5. Her father is a professional golfer. Her dad, Peter Fowler, has been playing golf for Australia professionally since 1977. He even won in the 1989 World Cup. While Georgia is known for her New Zealand roots, Australians love to claim her as their own, which she totally doesn’t mind. “I’m half Australian, dad’s from Sydney, my sister lives here and I come back to Australia most of the year to see family because my mum’s always here too, seeing my sister and her two little babies,” she told Women’s Health Australia. “I grew up for ten years in New Zealand but dad played golf for Australia, you know I pick the winning team basically.”

