Corbin Bleu: 5 Things To Know About The Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant

‘High School Musical’ star, Corbin Bleu, is making a triumphant return to ‘Dancing With The Stars’, so here’s everything you need to know about the former contestant.

1.) Corbin Bleu, 28, competed on season 17 of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ In 2013, Corbin was one of the contestants throughout the season, partnered with pro dancer, Karina Smirnoff, 39. Corbin was an incredible competitor on the series, but ultimately came in second place to the seasons winner, Amber Riley. However, during his time on the show he and Karina won the “Dance-Off Challenge.” Pretty exciting!

2.) Before ‘DWTS’, Corbin was best known for ‘High School Musical’. Yes, that’s right! Corbin was one of the breakout stars of 2006’s High School Musical alongside Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Corbin played basketball player Chad Danforth, and he appeared in all three of the HSM movies. This role led Corbin to international fame when he still just a teenager. Crazy!

3.) Corbin has a huge Broadway background. This will come as no surprise considering what #1 and #2 are, but Corbin is a well vetted stage performer. In 2010 he starred in one of Broadway’s biggest shows, In The Heights, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. He also portrayed Seaweed in a special performance of Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011. He returned to the bowl in 2017 to perform in a live rendition of Mamma Mia!, too.

4.) Sorry, ladies — he’s married! Corbin tied the knot in 2016 after dating actress Sasha Clements in 2011. Corbin planned a super romantic proposal in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida in 2014, and two years later they said their vows. Sasha even appeared on Say Yes to the Dress while searching for her perfect gown!

5.) Corbin’s a born and bred New Yorker. The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1989 to an Italian-American mother and Jamaican-American father. He’s also the only boy in a family of four, leaving him with THREE sisters: Jag, Phoenix, and Arizona.

